GNY Trading Down 43.6% Over Last Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One GNY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market cap of $21.05 million and $36,520.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GNY has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

