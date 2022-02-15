Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 6.1%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 37,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,939,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.