Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Up 6.1%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) shares rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 37,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,939,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 361,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

