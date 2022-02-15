Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Down 5.7%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.48 and last traded at $11.58. Approximately 97,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,278,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
