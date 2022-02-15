Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 356,500 Shares

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 356,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,950.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 17,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,450.00.
  • On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 6,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$780.00.

GOM stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,949. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

About Golden Dawn Minerals

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.