Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Acquires 356,500 Shares

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 356,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,780,950.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Ross Anderson purchased 17,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,450.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 6,000 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$780.00.

GOM stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,949. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

