Golden Goose (GOLD) One Day Volume Tops $45,439.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $232,377.61 and $45,439.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00045141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.97 or 0.07133789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,105.16 or 1.00140118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00048828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.