Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as high as C$4.99. Golden Star Resources shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 124,735 shares trading hands.

GSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.85 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.96.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.00 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

