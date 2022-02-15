Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the January 15th total of 595,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSBD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 387,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,079. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.20. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

