Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $32,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of GSEW opened at $66.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39.

