Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 42,619 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of SPX worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SPX Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.