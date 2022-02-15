Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.84% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GCOR opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.91 and a 52-week high of $50.99.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.