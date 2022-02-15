Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.62% of Energy Fuels worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 52.5% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

