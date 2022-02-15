Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 123.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of BellRing Brands worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRBR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth about $130,000.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

