Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Glaukos worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

GKOS stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.29 and a beta of 1.51. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

