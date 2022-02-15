Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.57

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.57 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 7.91 ($0.11). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11), with a volume of 389,454 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £36.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

