Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.4 days.
GMGSF stock remained flat at $$16.68 during trading on Tuesday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $19.80.
Goodman Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goodman Group (GMGSF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.