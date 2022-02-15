Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Short Interest Update

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the January 15th total of 55,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 102.4 days.

GMGSF stock remained flat at $$16.68 during trading on Tuesday. 48 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.16. Goodman Group has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Goodman Group Company Profile

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

