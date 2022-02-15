Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,816 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.21.

RF stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

