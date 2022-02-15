Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 22,340 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 226.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Loews by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,206 shares of company stock worth $1,904,416. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $47.28 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.08%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.