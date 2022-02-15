Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 6,965 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,882,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,049,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,345,000 after buying an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,510,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,268,000 after buying an additional 236,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,970,000 after buying an additional 170,622 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,138 shares of company stock worth $21,500,618 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.61.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

