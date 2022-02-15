Gravity Finance (GFI) Hits Market Cap of $953,646.78

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $953,646.78 and approximately $17,904.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.41 or 0.07132432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,200.59 or 0.99626018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

