Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 15th total of 427,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. Great Elm Capital has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

Shares of Great Elm Capital are going to reverse split on Monday, February 28th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 500.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

