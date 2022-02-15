Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101,251 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 63,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. 83,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,475. Great Panther Mining has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.73.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

