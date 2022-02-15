Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Update

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,709,300 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 1,041,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWLLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great Wall Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS GWLLF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,869. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86. Great Wall Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

