Green Plains Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a report released on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Plains by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

