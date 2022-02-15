Greene King (LON:GNK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $849.20

Greene King plc (LON:GNK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 849.20 ($11.49) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($11.49). Greene King shares last traded at GBX 849.20 ($11.49), with a volume of 6,678,342 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 849.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 849.20. The company has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.89.
About Greene King (LON:GNK)
Featured Articles
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.