GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Roth Capital

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 114.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GP. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday.

GP opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 5.84.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 71.31% and a negative return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 93,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

