Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Grifols worth $25,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth $11,042,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grifols by 83.5% in the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 224,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Grifols by 8,984.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Grifols by 54.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,094,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 740,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Grifols

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

