Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,142,000 after buying an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 84,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,170,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAC opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $151.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

