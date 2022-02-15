Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the January 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of AVAL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 92,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVAL. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

