Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,737,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

GFED traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $34.86.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

