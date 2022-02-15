Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 14,696 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after acquiring an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

CI opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.41. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

