Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 58,855 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,855 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.21% of Avient worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Avient by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avient by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AVNT stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

