Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 35,120 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period.

PMX stock opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

