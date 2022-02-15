Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,882 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,163,900 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group stock opened at $239.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.99 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day moving average is $215.75. The company has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.00.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

