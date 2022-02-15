Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of F5 Networks worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after purchasing an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $193.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.23 and a 200-day moving average of $215.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.34 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total transaction of $557,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,461 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

