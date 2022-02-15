Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,404 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,127 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $910,353,000 after purchasing an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $311,506,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

CFG opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

