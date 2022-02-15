GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Up 55.7% in January

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of GWGH stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. GWG has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.90.
GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter.
GWG Company Profile
GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GWG (GWGH)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for GWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.