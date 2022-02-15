GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) Short Interest Up 55.7% in January

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the January 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GWGH stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 15,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. GWG has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The financial services provider reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GWG during the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GWG by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GWG during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

GWG Company Profile

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

