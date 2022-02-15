HaloDAO (RNBW) Trading Down 33.3% This Week

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $188,355.37 and $59,500.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.99 or 0.07023367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,154.60 or 1.00004893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

