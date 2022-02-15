Hamster Price Up 28.3% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hamster has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hamster has a market capitalization of $28.89 million and $1.36 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.41 or 0.07132432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,200.59 or 0.99626018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00050463 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.