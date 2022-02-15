Handshake Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $526,112.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Handshake has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $107.49 million and $526,112.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,223.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.56 or 0.07142266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.37 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.64 or 0.00770260 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013317 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00074784 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.97 or 0.00409220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.92 or 0.00219151 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 466,307,439 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars.

