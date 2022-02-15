Handy (HANDY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $95,783.00

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $95,783.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Handy has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00045110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.72 or 0.07121949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,063.67 or 1.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00049397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

