HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,775.97

Shares of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,775.97 ($37.56) and traded as low as GBX 2,729.37 ($36.93). HarbourVest Global Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 2,730 ($36.94), with a volume of 97,484 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,775.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,552.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 171.41.
HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile (LON:HVPE)
Featured Stories
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.