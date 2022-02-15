Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 15th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.9 days.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $38.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.0965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

