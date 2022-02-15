Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) Insider Nathan Lude Acquires 700,000 Shares

Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) insider Nathan Lude acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$15,400.00 ($11,000.00).
Nathan Lude also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Nathan Lude acquired 500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($7,500.00).
- On Friday, February 4th, Nathan Lude acquired 2,500,000 shares of Hartshead Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).
About Hartshead Resources
See Also
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Hartshead Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartshead Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.