Hauck Aufhäuser La… Reiterates €31.00 Price Target for S&T (ETR:SANT)

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €31.00 ($35.23) target price from investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.46% from the company’s current price.

SANT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on S&T in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on S&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on S&T in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on S&T in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ETR SANT traded down €0.46 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.86 ($18.02). The stock had a trading volume of 370,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.79. S&T has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.05) and a fifty-two week high of €24.20 ($27.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

