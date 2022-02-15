Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Capitalization Hits $69.06 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.59 or 0.00005878 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.06 million and $900,056.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 26,614,302 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

