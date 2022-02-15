Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.01

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.01 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 6 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $516.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.33.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

