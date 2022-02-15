Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of HE opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

