Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Trading Down 3.8%

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.57 and last traded at $39.70. Approximately 7,784 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 339,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after buying an additional 122,333 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.