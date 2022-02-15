Head to Head Analysis: MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and Natera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natera $391.01 million 16.26 -$229.74 million ($4.58) -14.67

MDxHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natera.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MDxHealth and Natera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00 Natera 0 1 9 0 2.90

MDxHealth currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.24%. Natera has a consensus price target of $136.11, indicating a potential upside of 102.55%. Given Natera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natera is more favorable than MDxHealth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Natera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A Natera -72.15% -85.05% -40.89%

Summary

Natera beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc. is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT). The firm also offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access to the algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests based on the technology. The company was founded by Matthew Rabinowitz and Jonathan Sheena in November 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

