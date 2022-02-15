Head to Head Contrast: Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Amkor Technology and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amkor Technology 9.56% 21.78% 10.33% NVE 52.91% 20.10% 19.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amkor Technology and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amkor Technology $5.05 billion 1.02 $338.14 million $2.26 9.36 NVE $21.37 million 12.54 $11.69 million $2.86 19.38

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NVE. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amkor Technology and NVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amkor Technology currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than NVE.

Risk & Volatility

Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. NVE pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Amkor Technology pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVE pays out 139.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Amkor Technology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and NVE has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats NVE on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

